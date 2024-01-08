Billie Eilish Stuns in Willy Chavarria, Wins Best Original Song at Golden Globes 2024 (Photos & Video)

Billie Eilish is having an exciting night!

The 22-year-old singer looked very chic for the 2024 Golden Globe Awards, held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday (January 7) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

She took home a trophy for Best Original Song – Motion Picture for her hit ballad “What Was I Made For?” from the Barbie soundtrack.

For the special evening, Billie wore a Willy Chavarria button down, skirt, and blazer and accessorized with Assael Pearls & Anita Ko Rings.

“I was not expecting this in this moment,” she shared during her thank you speech. “It was exactly a year ago almost when we were shown the movie. And I was very, very miserable and depressed at the time. Writing that song kind of saved me a little bit.”

Billie added, “I feel incredibly lucky and grateful. You guys scare the living hell out of me – everyone in this room.”

Billie recently gave an update about her next album and revealed whether it will be coming out soon.