Top Stories
Inside Photos from Golden Globes 2024 - Moments You Didn't See on TV

Inside Photos from Golden Globes 2024 - Moments You Didn't See on TV

Selena Gomez Seemingly Told Taylor Swift Something Shocking About Timothee Chalamet at Golden Globes 2024, Video Goes Viral

Selena Gomez Seemingly Told Taylor Swift Something Shocking About Timothee Chalamet at Golden Globes 2024, Video Goes Viral

Golden Globes 2024 - Complete Winners List Revealed!

Golden Globes 2024 - Complete Winners List Revealed!

Best Dressed at Golden Globes 2024 - Ranking Our 25 Favorite Looks of the Night!

Best Dressed at Golden Globes 2024 - Ranking Our 25 Favorite Looks of the Night!

Mon, 08 January 2024 at 12:00 am

Billie Eilish Stuns in Willy Chavarria, Wins Best Original Song at Golden Globes 2024 (Photos & Video)

Billie Eilish Stuns in Willy Chavarria, Wins Best Original Song at Golden Globes 2024 (Photos & Video)

Billie Eilish is having an exciting night!

The 22-year-old singer looked very chic for the 2024 Golden Globe Awards, held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday (January 7) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

She took home a trophy for Best Original Song – Motion Picture for her hit ballad “What Was I Made For?” from the Barbie soundtrack.

Keep reading to find out more…

For the special evening, Billie wore a Willy Chavarria button down, skirt, and blazer and accessorized with Assael Pearls & Anita Ko Rings.

“I was not expecting this in this moment,” she shared during her thank you speech. “It was exactly a year ago almost when we were shown the movie. And I was very, very miserable and depressed at the time. Writing that song kind of saved me a little bit.”

Billie added, “I feel incredibly lucky and grateful. You guys scare the living hell out of me – everyone in this room.”

Billie recently gave an update about her next album and revealed whether it will be coming out soon.

Just Jared on Facebook
billie eilish golden 01
billie eilish golden 02
billie eilish golden 03
billie eilish golden 04
billie eilish golden 05
billie eilish golden 06
billie eilish golden 07
billie eilish golden 08

Photos: Getty, CBS
Posted to: 2024 Golden Globes, Billie Eilish, Golden Globes