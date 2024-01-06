Billie Eilish Says Her Next Album is 'Almost Finished' & Reveals Whether it Will Come Out Soon

Billie Eilish has an update for fans regarding her upcoming album!

On Friday (January 5), the “Happier Than Ever” singer and Finneas, her brother and collaborator, attended the 2024 Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards.

On the red carpet at the event, they chatted about new music with AP and revealed the status of Billie‘s next project.

Keep reading to find out more…

Billie shared that although she’s “almost finished” with her third studio album, it is unfortunately “not coming out soon.”

Finneas explained that they’re just almost done writing and recording songs for it.

“It takes time to get the records made and get the artwork done,” Billie noted.

Her brother told AP that songs can take just an hour to make, but albums are a different story. “Taking many songs and stitching them together and making sure it’s cohesive…it’s just always gonna be an undertaking to make sure that all the songs are given their due,” he said. “So it always takes a long time.”

During her speech at the gala, Billie got emotional and apologized for being “dark.”