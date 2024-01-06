Joe Jonas & Stormi Bree Go Skiing Together in Aspen Amid Dating Rumors

The Joe Jonas and Stormi Bree dating rumors are heating up!

After the 34-year-old Jonas Brothers singer and the 33-year-old model were seen flying out of Mexico together, the two were photographed hanging out and skiing while in Aspen, Colorado.

On Friday (January 5), Joe and Stormi were seen laughing as they rode a ski lift together before hitting the slopes, as seen in photos obtained by Page Six.

After a few hours of skiing, Joe, Stormi, and a group of friends stopped by Highlands Alehouse for drinks.

“Joe was super smiley and [him and Bree] were just chatting and sitting together and seemed cozy,” an eyewitness told Page Six, adding that there was “no PDA.”

“It was nice no one was bothering him,” the eyewitness continued. “They were relaxed with a large group laughing, having a fun time.”

Last weekend, Joe and Stormi were both in Mexico celebrating New Year’s Eve, and while they left the country together, it’s unclear if they rang in 2024 together.