Joe Jonas Seen Arriving For Private Flight in Cabo With Model Stormi Bree After New Year's Eve Performance

Joe Jonas and Stormi Bree were seen jetting out of Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, together!

The 34-year-old musician and the 33-year-old model/actress were photographed arriving for a flight out of town on Wednesday (January 3).

Joe and Stormi were both down in Mexico ringing in the new year, though it’s unknown if they did so together.

Joe and his brothers Nick and Kevin performed a concert on New Year’s Eve in the Mexican city, while Stormi hung out with a group of girlfriends, including April Love Geary.

“Gracias por todo ❤️‍🔥,” April captioned a post on Instagram, which translates to “Thank you for everything.”

Stormi commented, “Love you guyssssss”

After the photos were shared by TMZ and Page Six, fans immediately wondered what was going on between the two and if they are possibly a new item.

Joe is currently in the midst of going through a tumultuous divorce with ex Sophie Turner, after he filed court documents back in early September.

The singer will be take custody of the former couple’s daughters on Sunday, January 7th, as outlined by their temporary custody arrangement.

Sophie has been spotted holding hands and kissing a British aristocrat recently.