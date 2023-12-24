Sophie Turner & Joe Jonas' Family Christmas Plans Revealed in First Holiday Since Divorce

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas‘ holiday plans have been pre-arranged.

Following the news of their contentious divorce, the former couple’s two daughters will celebrate Christmas and the New Year holiday in the U.K. with their mom, People reports.

Willa and Delphine, their two daughters, had their holiday plans set in court paperwork obtained by the outlet.

Keep reading to find out more…

Joe brought the children overseas to Sophie earlier this month on December 17. They will remain with Sophie through January 7, when they will then have to return to New York City, the court documents also state.

After four years of marriage, Joe filed for divorce from Sophie in September 2023, claiming the marriage is “irretrievably broken.” Sophie then filed a lawsuit against Joe revealing several details about their marriage.

Joe Jonas recently debuted a new tattoo in honor of his daughters.