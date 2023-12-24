Who Is Your Favorite Hallmark Star of 2023? Vote in Just Jared's Poll!

We’re looking back on all the great movies from Hallmark throughout the year and it is so difficult to choose our favorite ones.

We want to ask Just Jared readers…who is your favorite Hallmark Channel star this year?

Tyler Hynes, Lacey Chabert, Andrew Walker, Erin Krakow and Jonathan Bennett are all fan favorites on the network, but just which one of them is your favorite of them all?

Keep reading to find out more…

JustJared.com complied a huge list of all the brightest Hallmark stars and want to know which actor is your fave of them all. We included stars who have participated in films in the last few years in this poll.

Voting is unlimited, and we’ll close this poll on January 3, 2024 at noon ET.