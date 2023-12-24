The Richest Cheetah Girls Members, Ranked From Lowest to Highest Net Worth

We hope everyone’s having a Cheetah-licious Christmas this weekend!

The Cheetah Girls was an American girl group formed in 2003 by Disney for an original film.

The movie went on to be a big success, spawning sequels The Cheetah Girls 2 and The Cheetah Girls: One World, as well as a three studio albums. It also led to a ton of merchandise, including a clothing line, perfumes, dolls, books and video games, among other collectibles!

The troupe went on to go on several multi-million dollar grossing world tours, and have sold millions of copies. Sadly, by December of 2008, the group disbanded following their One World tour.

The stars of the group have all gone on to achieve solo feats in their own right, and have amassed big earnings on their own.

Find out who are the richest stars of the Cheetah Girls, ranked…