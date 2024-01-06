Jaina Lee Ortiz Confirms She's Dating 'Station 19' Co-Star Jay Hayden, Explains Why Their Kept Relationship Under Wraps

Jaina Lee Ortiz has finally confirmed that she and Jay Hayden are a couple!

After nearly two years of rumors, Jaina, 37, finally confirmed that she and her 36-year-old Station 19 co-star are dating.

“Well, you know what’s interesting? We’ve never posted a picture,” Jaina told People on Friday night (January 5).

“Intimacy, I think, is really sacred, and I think I’ve posted very friendly-ish photos that give an idea, but sure. Use your imagination,” Jaina continued.

Jaina also noted that she’s someone who likes to keep her “personal life private” and that she likes “keeping the PDA” to herself because “then what else do I have?”

When asked if her more recent Instagram posts were a hint at their romance, Jaina teased, “I mean, you can infer, sure. It only makes it more spicy, and I’m down for that. I love me some Jay.”

