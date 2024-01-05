Why Was 'Station 19' Canceled? New Report Explains ABC's Decision

The beloved series Station 19 is ending later this year after the upcoming seventh season and a new report is explaining what led to the decision.

We already learned that ABC decided to cancel the show when they did so that the producers could craft a proper ending for the series.

Now, some more details have been revealed about what happened behind the scenes.

The Hollywood Reporter did a deep dive into what led to the Station 19 cancellation and there has been a lot of comparisons between the show and 9-1-1, the series that is taking Station 19‘s time slot.

ABC saved 9-1-1 from cancellation at Fox and is putting the show in the Thursday night at 8pm time slot while Station 19 is being moved to 10pm on Thursdays. Grey’s Anatomy will remain at 9pm.

THR revealed that Station 19 ended the 2022-23 broadcast season as the #13 drama while 9-1-1 was tied for #1.

The outlet also says the show “experienced drama behind the scenes as well as multiple showrunner changes,” which likely was part of the decision.

