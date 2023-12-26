'Station 19' Stars Jay Hayden & Jaina Lee Ortiz Spend Christmas Together As Dating Rumors Continue

Jay Hayden and Jaina Lee Ortiz had a cozy Christmas celebration!

The Station 19 co-stars seemingly spent their holiday weekend together, as the 37-year-old Andy Herrera actress shared a social media post of the 36-year-old Travis Montgomery actor.

Jaina shared a Boomerang video of two espresso martinis next to a Christmas tree, writing, “Merry Christmas ya filthy animals!” referencing the Christmas classic movie Home Alone.

Also included in the video is Jay popping into the shot with a big smile on his face. Jaina tagged Jay and fellow actor Eddie Rivera. Check out the clip HERE!

Rumors have been swirling for about two years now that Jay and Jaina are dating, though neither has outright confirmed their relationship status.

Back in July, the two shared photos and video of them out on a gorgeous vacation off the coast of Italy.

