ABC's 'Station 19' Is Ending After Season 7, Decision Explained in New Report

The ABC series Station 19, a spinoff of the hit show Grey’s Anatomy, will end after the upcoming seventh season.

The news was announced as the show heads back into production following the conclusion of the multiple Hollywood strikes.

ABC is set to premiere Station 19‘s seventh and final season on March 14, with the show moving from the 8pm hour to the 10pm hour on Thursday nights. After previously serving as the lead-in to Grey’s, it will now follow the show.

Keep reading to find out more…

Deadline reports the the decision was made to end the show to “allow producers to craft a proper ending for the first responder drama.”

“For seven seasons Station 19 has been a highlight of the ABC lineup thanks to Shonda and Betsy’s incredible vision, beloved characters and compelling storytelling,” said Craig Erwich, president, Disney Television Group. “With Zoanne and Peter at the helm of the upcoming farewell season, we have so much to look forward to, most notably the celebration of the show’s milestone 100th episode.”

Jaina Lee Ortiz and Jason George lead the ensemble cast of Station 19.

Here’s the list of all the shows ABC has canceled and renewed in 2023.