Kennedy Center Honors 2023 - Performers, Songs & Presenters Revealed!

The 2023 Kennedy Center Honors special is airing this week and it marks the 46th celebration of the arts from the nation’s capital!

Billy Crystal, Queen Latifah, Renee Fleming, Dionne Warwick, and Barry Gibb are being honored at this year’s event, which was pre-taped earlier this month at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C.

CBS will be airing the special on Wednesday (December 27) at 9pm ET/PT and we have the star-studded list of performers and presenters who will appear.

The Kennedy Center Honors recognizes and celebrates individuals whose unique contributions have shaped the way we see ourselves, each other and our world. Recipients have each had an impact on the rich tapestry of American life and culture through the performing arts. Whether in music, dance, theater, opera, motion pictures or television, each Kennedy Center Honoree has a unique place in the national consciousness and their influence has inspired audiences from all walks of life.

Head inside to see the full list of performers…

OPENING NUMBER

Host Gloria Estefan will perform “Conga” and “Get on Your Feet” with Sheila E

DIONNE WARWICK TRIBUTE

BILLY CRYSTAL TRIBUTE

QUEEN LATIFAH TRIBUTE

FORMER HONOREE PRESENTER : Rita Moreno

: LEAD STORYTELLER : Kerry Washington

: PRESENTERS : Van Van , Missy Elliott , Kerry Washington

: , , TRIBUTE PERFORMERS:

Yo-Yo, D-Nice, and RM Band perform “Latifah’s Had It Up to Here”

MC Lyte, Monie Love and D-Nice perform “Ladies First”

MC Lyte, Monie Love, Yo-Yo, Van Van and D-Nice perform “U.N.I.T.Y ”

Rapsody performs “Just Another Day”

The Clark Sisters perform “You Brought the Sunshine,” “Winki’s Theme,” “I Know Where I’ve Been”

RENEE FLEMING TRIBUTE

FORMER HONOREE PRESENTER : Robert De Niro

: LEAD STORYTELLER : Christine Baranski

: PRESENTERS : Sigourney Weaver , Tituss Burgess

: , TRIBUTE PERFORMERS:

Julia Bullock, Ailyn Pérez, Angel Blue, Nadine Sierra perform “Song to the Moon” with Patrick Summers

Dove Cameron performs “The Light in the Piazza” with Patrick Vaccariello

Tituss Burgess, Susan Graham, Christine Baranski, Rev. Stef & Jubilation Choir perform “You’ll Never Walk Alone”

BARRY GIBB TRIBUTE

