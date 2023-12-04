Queen Latifah, Billy Crystal, Dionne Warwick Honored at Kennedy Center Honors 2023

President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden are honoring this year’s Kennedy Center Honors recipients!

Queen Latifah, Billy Crystal, Dionne Warwick, opera singer Renée Fleming, and the Bee Gees‘ Barry Gibb were recognized for their achievements in the performing arts during the 2023 Kennedy Center Honors event on Sunday (December 3) in Washington, DC.

“As simple as it is profound, performing arts are more than just sound and scene — they reflect who we are as Americans and as human beings,” President Biden said at the reception. “That’s especially true for more than 200 Kennedy Center honorees over the past 46 years, who have helped shape how we see ourselves, how we see each other and how we see our world.”

Past recipients in attendance included Lin-Manuel Miranda, Debbie Allen, Robert De Niro, and Rita Moreno.

Other guests in attendance included Ariana DeBose, Christine Baranski, Kerry Washington and husband Nnamdi Asomugha, Michael Buble, Cynthia Erivo, Dove Cameron, Tituss Burgess, Ben Platt and fiance Noah Galvin, Mickey Guyton, Nancy Pelosi, Jay Leno, Rob Reiner, SNL‘s Ego Nwodim, and Little Big Town.

The 2023 Kennedy Center Honors was filmed for CBS and Paramount+ and will air at a later date.

