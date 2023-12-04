Top Stories
Joey King Reacts to Jacob Elordi's Comments About 'The Kissing Booth' Movies Being 'Ridiculous'

Joey King Reacts to Jacob Elordi's Comments About 'The Kissing Booth' Movies Being 'Ridiculous'

'Cruel Intentions' Spinoff Series Confirmed at Prime Video - Full Cast Revealed!

'Cruel Intentions' Spinoff Series Confirmed at Prime Video - Full Cast Revealed!

Vanessa Hudgens &amp; Cole Tucker Are Married!

Vanessa Hudgens & Cole Tucker Are Married!

One Character Might Be Recast for 'Virgin River' Season 6!

One Character Might Be Recast for 'Virgin River' Season 6!

Mon, 04 December 2023 at 3:55 pm

Queen Latifah, Billy Crystal, Dionne Warwick Honored at Kennedy Center Honors 2023

Queen Latifah, Billy Crystal, Dionne Warwick Honored at Kennedy Center Honors 2023

President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden are honoring this year’s Kennedy Center Honors recipients!

Queen Latifah, Billy Crystal, Dionne Warwick, opera singer Renée Fleming, and the Bee GeesBarry Gibb were recognized for their achievements in the performing arts during the 2023 Kennedy Center Honors event on Sunday (December 3) in Washington, DC.

Keep reading to find out more…

“As simple as it is profound, performing arts are more than just sound and scene — they reflect who we are as Americans and as human beings,” President Biden said at the reception. “That’s especially true for more than 200 Kennedy Center honorees over the past 46 years, who have helped shape how we see ourselves, how we see each other and how we see our world.”

Past recipients in attendance included Lin-Manuel Miranda, Debbie Allen, Robert De Niro, and Rita Moreno.

Other guests in attendance included Ariana DeBose, Christine Baranski, Kerry Washington and husband Nnamdi Asomugha, Michael Buble, Cynthia Erivo, Dove Cameron, Tituss Burgess, Ben Platt and fiance Noah Galvin, Mickey Guyton, Nancy Pelosi, Jay Leno, Rob Reiner, SNL‘s Ego Nwodim, and Little Big Town.

The 2023 Kennedy Center Honors was filmed for CBS and Paramount+ and will air at a later date.

Click through the gallery for 45+ pictures of the stars at the event…
Just Jared on Facebook
queen latifah more kennedy center honors 2023 01
queen latifah more kennedy center honors 2023 02
queen latifah more kennedy center honors 2023 03
queen latifah more kennedy center honors 2023 04
queen latifah more kennedy center honors 2023 05
queen latifah more kennedy center honors 2023 06
queen latifah more kennedy center honors 2023 07
queen latifah more kennedy center honors 2023 08
queen latifah more kennedy center honors 2023 09
queen latifah more kennedy center honors 2023 10
queen latifah more kennedy center honors 2023 11
queen latifah more kennedy center honors 2023 12
queen latifah more kennedy center honors 2023 13
queen latifah more kennedy center honors 2023 14
queen latifah more kennedy center honors 2023 15
queen latifah more kennedy center honors 2023 16
queen latifah more kennedy center honors 2023 17
queen latifah more kennedy center honors 2023 18
queen latifah more kennedy center honors 2023 19
queen latifah more kennedy center honors 2023 20
queen latifah more kennedy center honors 2023 21
queen latifah more kennedy center honors 2023 22
queen latifah more kennedy center honors 2023 23
queen latifah more kennedy center honors 2023 24
queen latifah more kennedy center honors 2023 25
queen latifah more kennedy center honors 2023 26
queen latifah more kennedy center honors 2023 27
queen latifah more kennedy center honors 2023 28
queen latifah more kennedy center honors 2023 29
queen latifah more kennedy center honors 2023 30
queen latifah more kennedy center honors 2023 31
queen latifah more kennedy center honors 2023 32
queen latifah more kennedy center honors 2023 33
queen latifah more kennedy center honors 2023 34
queen latifah more kennedy center honors 2023 35
queen latifah more kennedy center honors 2023 36
queen latifah more kennedy center honors 2023 37
queen latifah more kennedy center honors 2023 38
queen latifah more kennedy center honors 2023 39
queen latifah more kennedy center honors 2023 40
queen latifah more kennedy center honors 2023 41
queen latifah more kennedy center honors 2023 42
queen latifah more kennedy center honors 2023 43
queen latifah more kennedy center honors 2023 44
queen latifah more kennedy center honors 2023 45
queen latifah more kennedy center honors 2023 46
queen latifah more kennedy center honors 2023 47
queen latifah more kennedy center honors 2023 48
queen latifah more kennedy center honors 2023 49

Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: 2023 Kennedy Center Honors, Ariana Debose, Barry Gibb, Ben Platt, Billy Crystal, Christine Baranski, Cynthia Erivo, Debbie Allen, Dionne Warwick, Dove Cameron, Ego Nwodim, Jay Leno, Jill Biden, Joe Biden, Kennedy Center Honors, Kerry Washington, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Little Big Town, Michael Buble, Mickey Guyton, Nancy Pelosi, Nnamdi Asomugha, Noah Galvin, Queen Latifah, Renee Fleming, Rita Moreno, rob reiner, Robert De Niro, Tituss Burgess

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images