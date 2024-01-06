Meryl Streep Credits 'Barbie' With Saving Movies, Gives a Huge Compliment to Billie Eilish & Finneas

Meryl Streep is showing the Barbie movie, Billie Eilish, and Finneas some love!

On Friday (January 5), the legendary 74-year-old actress attended the 2024 Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards in Palm Springs, Calif.

When Meryl took the stage to present the International Star Award to Carey Mulligan, Billie and Finneas had just won an award for their hit “What Was I Made For?” from the Barbie soundtrack.

The Devil Wears Prada star addressed the sibling duo and praised Barbie before speaking about Carey.

Keep reading to find out more…

“I just want to say to Billie and Finneas that you have delivered the Barbie love bomb,” Meryl said.

She added, “You’ve saved the movies last summer and all of our jobs. You’ve delivered joy to countless generations and genders of people, and you should surf that wave, kids, until you’re old and deserve to be jaded like me.”

It was recently revealed that Meryl was almost not cast in The Devil Wears Prada for a shocking reason.