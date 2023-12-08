Top Stories
Fri, 08 December 2023 at 2:01 pm

Meryl Streep Almost Wasn't Cast in 'Devil Wears Prada' for 1 Shocking Reason

Meryl Streep was already an icon when she was cast alongside Anne Hathaway in The Devil Wears Prada. However, she almost didn’t book her now-iconic role.

The 74-year-old screen star brought Anne‘s boss Miranda Priestly to life, and she played the editor-in-chief of Runway Magazine so perfectly that she was seemingly made for the role.

However, producer Wendy Finerman recently revealed that someone voiced a surprising concern about Meryl that almost led to her not being cast.

While on the Hollywood Gold podcast, Wendy explained that someone believed Meryl didn’t have a sense of humor required for the part. While they “knew” Anne was right for the part, there were some concerns about her costar.

“And Meryl, people thought we were crazy,” Wendy recalled. “I mean, I had people call me up and say, ‘Are you out of your mind? She’s never been funny a day in her life.’”

Wendy very clearly did not agree with her critics. However, she did agree that playing Miranda was “clearly a different kind of world for her.” However, she added that “was part of the fun of the unexpected.”

If you were hoping for a sequel to The Devil Wears Prada, we’ve got some bad news for you.

