Zac Efron, Harris Dickinson, & Jeremy Allen White Transform Into Von Erich Brothers in New 'The Iron Claw' Promo Photos

We’re getting closer to the release of the highly-anticipated movie The Iron Claw!

Zac Efron, Jeremy Allen White, Harris Dickinson, and Holt McCallany transform into the real-life Von Erich family in the new A24 movie, which hits theaters later this month.

Keep reading to find out more…

The Iron Claw tells the true story of the inseparable Von Erich brothers, who made history in the intensely competitive world of professional wrestling in the early 1980s. Through tragedy and triumph, under the shadow of their domineering father and coach, the brothers seek larger-than-life immortality on the biggest stage in sports.

The movie also stars Lily James and Maura Tierney.

In a recent interview, Zac shared how his “ego” took a hit while filming the movie.

The Iron Claw hits theaters on theaters on December 22, 2023. Watch the trailer here!