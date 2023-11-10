Top Stories
Grammys 2024 Nominations - Full List Revealed! Music's Leading Ladies Get a Lot of Recognition

Keke Palmer Provides Photographic Evidence of Darius Jackson's Alleged Abuse Alongside Chilling Description

Swifties Think Taylor Swift Made a Big Revelation About Travis Kelce Onstage at the 'Eras Tour'

'The Marvels' Features 5 Major Surprise Cameos - Spoilers Revealed, Including The End Credits Moments!

Fri, 10 November 2023 at 6:59 pm

Zac Efron Reveals Why His 'Ego' Took a Hit While Filming 'The Iron Claw'

Zac Efron Reveals Why His 'Ego' Took a Hit While Filming 'The Iron Claw'

Zac Efron is looking back at filming The Iron Claw.

While promoting his new movie at a press event in Texas, the 36-year-old actor was asked what was “the biggest injury” he suffered while playing real-life pro wrestler Kevin Von Erich.

Zac then admitted that he didn’t face any serious physical injuries, but rather “probably an ego one.”

Keep reading to find out more…

“It was the very first time that I had to enter the Sportatorium in Kevin full costume, which was just, frankly, a Speedo, or trunks,” Zac explained, per People. “And everybody was out there, there was this huge crowd and the lights were on.”

As he walked around set in Speedos, Zac recalled thinking, “This is Magic Mike.”

“I just remember in that moment thinking, ‘How the hell did I end up here? What is going on?’” Zac said. “I was frozen in time just going: ‘This is it. This is the end. How did you get here? What choices have you made?’”

Writer-director Sean Durkin then jokingly added, “We just wanted to celebrate you guys’ beautiful thighs.”

Another recent interview, Zac and co-star Jeremy Allen White talked about dieting and learning how the wrestle for the movie.

The Iron Claw hits theaters on theaters on December 22, 2023. Watch the trailer!
Photos: Stewart Cook/Getty Images for A24
