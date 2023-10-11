Zac Efron & Jeremy Allen White's 'The Iron Claw' Trailer Shares the Film's Captivating Story with Lots of Muscle!

The trailer for The Iron Claw is finally here.

The film has a great cast featuring Zac Efron, Jeremy Allen White, Harris Dickinson, Stanley Simons, Maura Tierney, Holt McCallany and Lily James.

Here’s a synopsis: The true story of the inseparable Von Erich brothers, who made history in the intensely competitive world of professional wrestling in the early 1980s. Through tragedy and triumph, under the shadow of their domineering father and coach, the brothers seek larger-than-life immortality on the biggest stage in sports.

Jeremy and Zac got super bulked up to portray two of the brothers, and you can see that in the trailer embedded below!

The film will hit theaters on December 22, 2023. See some photos of Jeremy on set!