Top Stories
Jada Pinkett Smith &amp; Will Smith Have Been Separated Since 2016, She Reveals the State of Their Marriage Today, Why They Separated, &amp; More

Jada Pinkett Smith & Will Smith Have Been Separated Since 2016, She Reveals the State of Their Marriage Today, Why They Separated, & More

Ariana Grande Must Pay Ex-Husband Dalton Gomez $1.25 Million, More Divorce Settlement Details Revealed

Ariana Grande Must Pay Ex-Husband Dalton Gomez $1.25 Million, More Divorce Settlement Details Revealed

Wed, 11 October 2023 at 10:03 am

Zac Efron & Jeremy Allen White's 'The Iron Claw' Trailer Shares the Film's Captivating Story with Lots of Muscle!

Zac Efron & Jeremy Allen White's 'The Iron Claw' Trailer Shares the Film's Captivating Story with Lots of Muscle!

The trailer for The Iron Claw is finally here.

The film has a great cast featuring Zac Efron, Jeremy Allen White, Harris Dickinson, Stanley Simons, Maura Tierney, Holt McCallany and Lily James.

Keep reading to find out more…

Here’s a synopsis: The true story of the inseparable Von Erich brothers, who made history in the intensely competitive world of professional wrestling in the early 1980s. Through tragedy and triumph, under the shadow of their domineering father and coach, the brothers seek larger-than-life immortality on the biggest stage in sports.

Jeremy and Zac got super bulked up to portray two of the brothers, and you can see that in the trailer embedded below!

The film will hit theaters on December 22, 2023. See some photos of Jeremy on set!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: A24
Posted to: Harris Dickinson, Holt McCallany, Jeremy Allen White, Lily James, Maura Tierney, Stanley Simons, Zac Efron

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • Find out who almost played Edward Cullen in Twilight instead of Robert Pattinson - Just Jared Jr
  • The fate of Only Murders in the Building has been revealed - Just Jared Jr
  • Exciting news for Shrek fans - Just Jared Jr
  • Disney+ is making some big changes - Just Jared Jr