Jada Pinkett Smith & Will Smith's Separation Timeline From 2016 to Today

Jada Pinkett Smith recently dropped a bombshell, confirming that she and Will Smith have been separated for years.

The 52-year-old actress revealed she and her husband were actually separated for six years before he slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars, and are still separated at this time.

Despite not being together, the two still made many public appearances and spoke favorably about each other and their relationship.

