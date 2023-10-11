Jada Pinkett Smith & Will Smith Have Been Separated Since 2016, She Reveals the State of Their Marriage Today, Why They Separated, & More

Top Stories
Jada Pinkett Smith &amp; Will Smith Have Been Separated Since 2016, She Reveals the State of Their Marriage Today, Why They Separated, &amp; More

Wed, 11 October 2023 at 8:49 am

Jada Pinkett Smith is dropping some bombshells in her several new interviews.

The 52-year-old actress, Red Table Talk host, and author is promoting her new book “Worthy” and she is making some big confessions.

While speaking with People, Jada revealed she and her husband, Will Smith, were actually separated for 6 years before he slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars. She added in a new interview on the Today show that they are still separated at this time.

She also is revealing insight into the state of their marriage, her thoughts on the Oscars slap, and so much more in this new interview published Wednesday (October 11).

