Fri, 10 November 2023 at 7:20 pm

Jamie Lee Curtis & Lindsay Lohan Reunite In New Selfie, Call On Disney to Starting Work on 'Freaky Friday' Sequel

Jamie Lee Curtis & Lindsay Lohan Reunite In New Selfie, Call On Disney to Starting Work on 'Freaky Friday' Sequel

Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan are together again!

On Friday (November 10), the 64-year-old Oscar-winning actress took to Instagram to share a super cute selfie with the 37-year-old Mean Girls actress during a recent outing.

Keep reading to find out more…

“Too late. YOU GREW UP and SO BEAUTIFULLY!” Jamie captioned the below selfie with Lindsay.

Jamie then called out Disney to start working on a Freaky Friday sequel so that she and Lindsay could reunite on screen.

“Well, it’s Friday, and the strike is over so hopefully, we can switch places again in the near future!” Jamie added.

Jamie and Lindsay have remained very close after starring together in 2003′s Freaky Friday.

The two have been campaigning for years to get Disney to make a sequel to their beloved movie.

Find out what Jamie sent Lindsay after welcoming her first son Luai earlier this year!
Photos: Getty Images
Getty Images