Iman Vellani & Nia DaCosta Make Suprise Appearance at 'The Marvels' Screening

Iman Vellani and Nia DaCosta are surprising fans at a screening for their new movie The Marvels!

The 21-year-old Ms. Marvel star and the 34-year-old director showed up at The Marvels special screening event at the El Capitan Theatre on Thursday (November 9) in Hollywood.

In The Marvels, the third feature-length film of Nia‘s career, Iman stars as Kamala Khan aka Ms. Marvel alongside Brie Larson‘s Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel and Teyonah Parris‘ Monica Rambeau.

At the event, Iman, Nia, and the film’s composer Laura Karpman introduced The Marvels to the audience and talked about the movie!

While onstage, Nia gushed about her time working with Iman.

“Iman Vellani, not only a superfan of this world and really enthusiastic about everything we were doing, [but] she’s [also] an amazing actress, an amazing performer, and she’s a genuine joy to be around.”

Iman then spoke about how much she enjoyed being part of The Marvels and playing Kamala for the first time in a movie.

“It felt like one weird fever dream with cats and Samuel [L.] Jackson, and Samuel Jackson holding cats,” she said. “But it’s been wonderful. Kamala’s truly represented so much of my life, and to be able to bring her onto the big screen, I’m getting emotional talking about it.”

The Marvels is now playing in theaters. We’ve broken down the movie’s five surprise cameos, including the end credits scene!

Browse through the gallery to see more photos of Iman Vellani and Nia DaCosta at The Marvels screening event in Hollywood…