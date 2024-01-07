Selena Gomez Seemingly Told Taylor Swift Something Shocking About Timothee Chalamet at Golden Globes 2024, Video Goes Viral

A conversation between Selena Gomez, Taylor Swift, and Keleigh Teller is going viral on social media because fans think they were talking about Timothee Chalamet.

The moment happened at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday (January 7) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Selena, Taylor, and Timothee were all nominated for awards at the event.

A video has surfaced of the conversation between the girls and fans think they’ve figured out what is being said.

Selena apparently said that she asked Timothee for a photo, but that his girlfriend Kylie Jenner told her no.

“I asked for a picture with him and she said no,” Selena appears to say to Taylor and Keleigh.

Keleigh replies, “With Timothee?” Selena nods yes and then both Taylor and Keleigh react with a shocked expression on their faces.

You can see one video on THR‘s Instagram account and another video on Twitter.

If this is really what Selena said, it’s pretty shocking as she’s worked with Timothee before and seemingly is friends with him. They starred in the 2020 movie A Rainy Day in New York, directed by Woody Allen.

There are photos of Timothee and Kylie packing on PDA inside the event.