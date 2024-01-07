Lily Gladstone Makes History as First Indigenous Person to Win Golden Globe for Best Actress!

Lily Gladstone is a winner!

The 37-year-old actress won the award for Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama for her role in Killers of the Flower Moon at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday (January 7) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

In the historic win, Lily, whose background is Blackfeet and Nez Percé, is now the first Indigenous person to win a Golden Globe in this category.

Lily started her acceptance speech by speaking a few lines in Blackfeet language, which she then translated in English, “the beautiful community nation that raised me, that encouraged me to keep going, keep doing this.”

She then went on to thank her director Martin Scorsese and co-stars, including Leonardo DiCaprio, before dedicating the award to “every little rez kid” who had a dream.

