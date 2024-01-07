Top Stories
Sun, 07 January 2024 at 11:33 pm

Nominees Rachel Brosnahan, Elle Fanning & Riley Keough Hit the Red Carpet at Golden Globes 2024

Nominees Rachel Brosnahan, Elle Fanning & Riley Keough Hit the Red Carpet at Golden Globes 2024

Rachel Brosnahan and Elle Fanning don strapless gowns while arriving for the 2024 Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday (January 7) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The two actresses were once again nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy for their respective roles in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and The Great. Unfortunately, both lost out to The Bear‘s Ayo Edebiri.

Also hitting the red carpet were fellow nominees Riley Keough, with husband Ben Smith-Peterson, Hannah Waddingham and Christina Ricci, with husband Mark Hampton.

Riley was nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television for her role in Daisy Jones and the Six, while Hannah and Christina were nominated for Best Supporting Performance by an Actress in a Series, Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television for their roles in Ted Lasso and Yellowjackets, respectively. Unfortunately, all three ladies did not pick up the win this year.

If you missed it, check out the complete 2024 Golden Globes winners list!

Find out who the ladies were wearing inside…

FYI: Rachel is wearing a custom Sergio Hudson dress with a Jennifer Behr bow and Jimmy Choo shoes. Elle is wearing a vintage Pierre Balmain couture gown from 1960 with Cartier jewelry and Jimmy Choo shoes. Riley is wearing Chanel. Hannah is wearing a custom Suzanne Neville look, which she helped create, Christian Louboutin shoes, Effy jewelry and a Judith Lieber bag. Christina is wearing Fendi Haute Couture with Anita Ko jewelry.

Browse through the gallery to see more photos of Rachel Brosnahan, Elle Fanning, Riley Keough, Hannah Waddingham and Christian Ricci…
Photos: Getty
