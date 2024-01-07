'Succession' Stars Kieran Culkin, Sarah Snook, & Matthew Macfadyen Win Big at Golden Globes 2024!

Succession is the big winner of the night!

The HBO series won the award for Best TV Series – Drama at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday (January 7) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Also during the awards show, Sarah Snook and Kieran Culkin won the Best Actress and Best Actor awards for their roles in the series while Matthew Macfadyen won the Best Supporting Actor award.

Fellow Succession stars Nicholas Braun, J. Smith-Cameron, and Alan Ruck, with wife Mireille Enos, and Kieran‘s wife Jazz Charton also attended the event.

