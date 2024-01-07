Top Stories
Sun, 07 January 2024 at 11:05 pm

'Succession' Stars Kieran Culkin, Sarah Snook, & Matthew Macfadyen Win Big at Golden Globes 2024!

'Succession' Stars Kieran Culkin, Sarah Snook, & Matthew Macfadyen Win Big at Golden Globes 2024!

Succession is the big winner of the night!

The HBO series won the award for Best TV Series – Drama at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday (January 7) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Also during the awards show, Sarah Snook and Kieran Culkin won the Best Actress and Best Actor awards for their roles in the series while Matthew Macfadyen won the Best Supporting Actor award.

Fellow Succession stars Nicholas Braun, J. Smith-Cameron, and Alan Ruck, with wife Mireille Enos, and Kieran‘s wife Jazz Charton also attended the event.

You can check out the full list of Golden Globes winners here!

FYI: Sarah is wearing a Prabal Gurung dress, Gianvito Rossi shoes, Neil Lane jewelry, and a bow by Jennifer Behr. J. Smith-Cameron is wearing a Christian Siriano dress. Nicholas is wearing a Zegna suit.

Click through the gallery inside for 10+ pictures of the stars at the award show…
Photos: Getty Images
