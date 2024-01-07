Top Stories
Inside Photos from Golden Globes 2024 - Moments You Didn't See on TV

Selena Gomez Seemingly Told Taylor Swift Something Shocking About Timothee Chalamet at Golden Globes 2024, Video Goes Viral

Golden Globes 2024 - Complete Winners List Revealed!

Best Dressed at Golden Globes 2024 - Ranking Our 25 Favorite Looks of the Night!

Sun, 07 January 2024 at 11:01 pm

Paul Giamatti Confirms Relationship with Girlfriend Clara Wong in Golden Globes Acceptance Speech (Video)

Paul Giamatti had someone special by his side at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards – his girlfriend Clara Wong!

The 56-year-old actor won the award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy during the event held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday (January 7) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Paul picked up the award for his work in The Holdovers.

During his speech, Paul thanked his girlfriend, confirming their relationship for the first time in public.

“I want to say, I love my beautiful girlfriend Clara Wong. Why you bother with me, I don’t know why,” he said during the speech.

It’s unclear how long Paul and Clara have been dating, but they’ve worked together for years. She has appeared in seven episodes of his Showtime series Billions, dating all the way back to season one in 2016.

Watch the speech below!
Photos: Getty
