Selena Gomez Insider Reveals Apparent Truth About Kylie Jenner, Timothee Chalamet, & That Viral Golden Globes Video

A source is speaking out about a viral moment that happened at the 2024 Golden Globes involving Selena Gomez.

If you don’t know, a conversation between Selena, Taylor Swift, and Keleigh Teller went viral on social media because fans think they were talking about Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner.

Fans believed that Selena said that she asked Timothee for a photo, but that his girlfriend Kylie told her no.

“I asked for a picture with him and she said no,” Selena appeared to say to Taylor and Keleigh in the video.

Keleigh seemed to reply, “With Timothee?” Selena then appeared to nod yes while the women had shocked looks on their faces.

Now, a source is speaking out.

An insider told People that Selena “was absolutely not referencing anything about Timothée or Kylie.”

The source added that Selena “never even saw or spoke to them.”

Meanwhile, if you need some backstory, something happened between Selena and Kylie 11 months ago that fans thought might have something to do with what happened at the Globes.