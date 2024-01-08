Top Stories
What Happened Between Kylie Jenner & Selena Gomez, From February 2023 to That Viral Golden Globes Video

Inside Photos from Golden Globes 2024 - Moments You Didn't See on TV

Jo Koy Responds to Taylor Swift's Viral Reaction From His Golden Globes 2024 Monologue

'Stranger Things' Season 5 Starts Production, Cast Photo Confirms Several Returning Stars!

Selena Gomez Insider Reveals Apparent Truth About Kylie Jenner, Timothee Chalamet, & That Viral Golden Globes Video

A source is speaking out about a viral moment that happened at the 2024 Golden Globes involving Selena Gomez.

If you don’t know, a conversation between Selena, Taylor Swift, and Keleigh Teller went viral on social media because fans think they were talking about Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner.

Fans believed that Selena said that she asked Timothee for a photo, but that his girlfriend Kylie told her no.

“I asked for a picture with him and she said no,” Selena appeared to say to Taylor and Keleigh in the video.

Keleigh seemed to reply, “With Timothee?” Selena then appeared to nod yes while the women had shocked looks on their faces.

Now, a source is speaking out.

An insider told People that Selena “was absolutely not referencing anything about Timothée or Kylie.”

The source added that Selena “never even saw or spoke to them.”

Meanwhile, if you need some backstory, something happened between Selena and Kylie 11 months ago that fans thought might have something to do with what happened at the Globes.
