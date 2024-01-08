Top Stories
What Happened Between Kylie Jenner &amp; Selena Gomez, From February 2023 to That Viral Golden Globes Video

Inside Photos from Golden Globes 2024 - Moments You Didn't See on TV

Jo Koy Responds to Taylor Swift's Viral Reaction From His Golden Globes 2024 Monologue

'Stranger Things' Season 5 Starts Production, Cast Photo Confirms Several Returning Stars!

Mon, 08 January 2024 at 12:34 pm

Reese Witherspoon Confirms 'Big Little Lies' Season 3!

Reese Witherspoon has some exciting news.

A third season of her hit HBO series Big Little Lies is in the works!

While attending the 2024 Golden Globes, Reese confirmed the Season 3 news to Variety: “We are working on it. Nic and I have been working on it a lot,” she said.

Keep reading to find out more…

At the same time, Nicole Kidman also teased the news while in a Q&A at the CME Group Tour Championship: “We will be bringing you a third one, just FYI,” she said in November.

Big Little Lies Season 1 debuted in 2017 and follows a group of women in Monterey, Calif. played by Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Shailene Woodley, Laura Dern and Zoë Kravitz. Season 2 premiered in February 2019, introduced Meryl Streep to the main cast as the mother-in-law of Celeste.

There are no further casting details, a season synopsis or premiere dates just yet, but stay tuned!

