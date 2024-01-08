Top Stories
What Happened Between Kylie Jenner & Selena Gomez, From February 2023 to That Viral Golden Globes Video

Inside Photos from Golden Globes 2024 - Moments You Didn't See on TV

Jo Koy Responds to Taylor Swift's Viral Reaction From His Golden Globes 2024 Monologue

'Stranger Things' Season 5 Starts Production, Cast Photo Confirms Several Returning Stars!

Mon, 08 January 2024 at 12:32 pm

Josh Hutcherson Reveals What Jennifer Lawrence Texted Him Amid His 'Five Nights at Freddy's' Success

Josh Hutcherson revealed a text message he received from his Hunger Games co-star Jennifer Lawrence when both of their films were having major wins.

The 31-year-old actor starred in 2023′s fan favorite film Five Nights at Freddy’s, based on the popular video game. Jennifer‘s film, No Hard Feelings, also had a strong viewership numbers last year.

When Five Nights at Freddy’s was number 1 at the box office, Jennifer texted Josh!

Keep reading to find out what she wrote…

In an interview with Variety, Josh revealed what Jennifer texted: “Jen texted me when Freddy’s came out. She was like, ‘My movie’s #1 on Netflix, and your’s is #1 at the box office! Let’s go!’ I was like, ‘I love you!’”

Josh also revealed that the studio is working on a sequel to Five Nights at Freddy’s!

He shared, “I know they’re in the process right now of nailing down the story, and they want to get going as soon as possible. Obviously, the fans are amazing and die hard. For me to be a part of it was was so cool and phenomenal. We hoped it would connect with audiences. But I don’t think that anybody, even on our side of things, expected it to really connect the way that it did. I’m dying to get back on set. Emma Tammi, our director, was fantastic, and it was such a fun world to play in. I’m excited to see what they are doing next.”

Find out how Jennifer and Josh would unwind during their Hunger Games promo tours.

Pictured in the gallery: Josh Hutcherson arriving at JFK Airport on Sunday night (January 7) in Queens, New York.
Photos: Backgrid
