Mon, 08 January 2024 at 11:56 am

'Ghosts' Season 3 Cast - 9 Stars Are Returning!

'Ghosts' Season 3 Cast - 9 Stars Are Returning!

Ghosts is coming back next month!

The hit TV series, which was adapted for American audiences for CBS from the British series of the same name, first bowed in 2021, with a second season that aired in 2022.

The show centers around married New York couple Samantha and Jay Arondekar, who inherit a beautiful country house only to find that it is falling apart and inhabited by ghosts who died on the mansion’s grounds.

In January 2023, the series was renewed for a third season. And now, we know that it’s officially coming back on Thursday, February 15, 2024 at 8:30 p.m. ET on CBS!

We also know who is expected to return for the next season.

Find out who is returning for Ghosts Season 3…

Photos: CBS
