Selena Gomez & Boyfriend Benny Blanco Are In Step With Each Other During First Public Date

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco found a perfect rhythm during their first big public outing as a couple.

The musical duo stepped out on Wednesday (January 3) to watch the Lakers face off against the Miami Heat at the Crypto Arena in Los Angeles, and we got our very first candids of them looking so very in love.

In the photos, Selena is exceptionally stylish in a long black and white jacket, which she paired with black heels, pants and top. Benny complemented her look, opting for white pants and a matching shirt, which he wore underneath a jacket emblazoned with orange and pink flowers.

The “Eastside” musician and producer had his arm wrapped around Selena‘s shoulders, and they both had smiles on their faces.

Their date comes a few weeks after the “Single Soon” hitmaker casually revealed that she and Benny were an item in the comments section on social media.

Since then they’ve hung out quite a bit and shared photos online. They even attended Taylor Swift‘s birthday together. However, this is the first time that they were caught by the paparazzi.

Scroll through all of the new photos of Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco’s big date night in the gallery…