Selena Gomez & Benny Blanco Hold Hands During Date Night In First Candid Photo Together

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco have been photographed together for the first time since confirming their relationship!

On Wednesday night (January 3), the musical couple was spotted heading into the Crypto.com Arena ahead of a Lakers came in Hollywood, Calif.

The “Single Soon,” 31, hitmaker looked chic in a black and white jacket and appeared to be holding hands with the “Eastside” musician, 35.

Benny wore a white shirt underneath a white jacket with orange and pink flowers across it. He finished off his look with a multitude of gold chains around his neck while Selena had hoop earrings in.

If you were unaware, Selena casually confirmed her relationship with Benny in early December 2023. Sources revealed how long they’d been an item at the time.

At the start of the year, Benny also shared some cute pics of Selena!

Did you see Selena‘s goals for a “healthy” relationship?

