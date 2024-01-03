Insider Reveals Truth About Britney Spears' New Album Rumors After Singer Issues Comment

A source is clearing the air about those rumors that Britney Spears is working on new music shortly after the Princess of Pop denied them.

On Wednesday (January 3), the 42-year-old “Toxic” hitmaker hopped online to blast the whispers that she’s in the process of recording a new album.

However, it looks like there might be some truth in the various reports circulating about Britney‘s future in the music industry, and an insider is spilling all the tea.

Read more about Britney Spears’ rumored musical comeback…

Speaking to Rolling Stone, a source confirmed that Britney is not working on new music. However, her team is apparently trying to lay the groundwork for her to do so in the future.

“Right now, management and A&R are trying to get her excited for the music,” they alleged. “As of right now, she’s not actively in recording but they’re getting [songs] done to present to her.”

Hitmakers Charli XCX and Julia Michaels and famed producers Cirkut and Jason Evigan have reportedly been tapped for the project. However, the source stressed that “nothing is cemented or in stone.”

“The hype around this is that everyone wants her to make music again, but I don’t know if she’s there yet,” they said.

The report came only hours after Britney said that she was through with working as a pop star and revealed what she’s been doing instead.