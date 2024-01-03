Britney Spears Responds to Musical Comeback Rumors, Addresses Her Future in the Industry

Britney Spears responded to whispers that she is readying a musical comeback.

The 42-year-old Princess of Pop hasn’t released an album since 2016′s Glory. However, recent reports have suggested that she’s working with various musicians, including Charli XCX and Julia Michaels to pen a comeback album following the success of her memoir The Woman in Me in late 2022.

On Wednesday (January 3), Britney took to social media to reveal the truth about her future in the music industry.

Read more about Britney Spears’ future in the industry…

“Just so we’re clear most of the news is trash !!! They keep saying I’m turning to random people to do a new album … I will never return to the music industry,” Britney wrote on Instagram.

She continued, adding, “When I write, I write for fun or I write for other people !!! For those of you who have read my book, there’s loads that you don’t know about me … I’ve written over 20 songs for other people the past two years !!! I’m a ghostwriter and I honestly enjoy it that way !!!”

On the topic of her book, Britney responded to people who have questioned its release.

“People are also saying MY BOOK WAS RELEASED WITHOUT MY APPROVAL ILLEGALLY and that’s far from the truth … have you read the news these days ??? I’m so LOVED and blessed,” she added.

While she doesn’t have any plans to release new music, some of Britney‘s older hits are celebrating special anniversaries in 2024.

She also just recently had one of her songs covered by a very popular musician.