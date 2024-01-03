Iggy Azalea Reveals She Won't Be Finishing Her Fourth Album & Explains Why

Iggy Azalea has an update for her fans about where her music career stands.

The 33-year-old “Fancy” rapper released her latest album, The End of an Era, back in 2021.

On Wednesday (January 3), Iggy shared a post on X, explaining that she won’t be finishing her fourth album. She opened up about her reasoning behind the major decision.

“I’ve always been someone who finds my joy in being creative & seeing my ideas come to life,” the musician wrote. “For a long time I used music to deliver my big crazy ideas to the world.”

She continued, “I know a lot of people have this idea that I was ‘bullied away from music’ and that’s something I’ve always laughed at because I’d never be bullied out of anything! In fact, I’m too stubborn. I think I’ve even resisted changes within myself at times, purely because I don’t like being viewed as someone who quits.”

Iggy revealed that she’s simply more passionate about design and creative direction than songwriting. “To many of you that’s no shock to read,” she acknowledged, adding, “Jokes aside, i do spend a lot more time on that part of things…because Im most confident at that.”

“That’s why I want to let you know that I’m not going to finish my album,” Iggy announced. “It’s been paused for a few months while I was giving direction for a different project & in truth I just haven’t felt the urge to go back to it. I feel really happy & passionate in my day to day life when my minds focused on that and so I want to stick to what’s undeniably best for me.”

In conclusion, Iggy apologized to her fans and gave them her love.

This isn’t the first time she’s expressed a desire to follow her other passions. In July 2021, the rapper announced that she’d be taking a break from music after releasing The End of an Era and shared that she wanted to “focus on other creative projects.”

Iggy recently seemed to put Playboi Carti on blast over his relationship with their son Onyx.