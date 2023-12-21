Iggy Azalea Seemingly Puts Playboi Carti on Blast Over His Relationship With Their Son Onyx

Iggy Azalea appeared to drag Playboi Carti over his relationship with their son Onyx.

The 33-year-old “Fancy” rapper welcomed Onyx in 2020. The couple split later that year and have had a strained relationship ever since.

On Wednesday (December 20), she appeared to take aim at the 27-year-old musician, branding him an absent father.

On X (formerly Twitter), a fan shared a compilation of clips of Playboi spending time with his son. Iggy responded in the most savage way.

“Its cool how you can fit d-mn near every visit into just one video 🤍 Talented,” she wrote in response to the video.

Back in 2020, Iggy said that Playboi was not by her side when she was in labor. A few years later, she revealed that they were “not even remotely” on good terms.

Iggy also weighed in after Playboi was arrested for allegedly choking his pregnant girlfriend earlier this year.

