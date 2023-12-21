Sia Gives $100,000 to Her Favorite 'Survivor 45' Contestant, Two Others Get $15,000 Each!

Sia is one of the biggest fans of Survivor and every season, she gives away some of her own money to her favorite contestants.

The Grammy-nominated singer has been giving away the “Sia Award” gift since season 33 and she gives the prize to contestants who don’t win the game, but gave her enjoyment throughout the season.

Just like last year, Sia gave money away to three contestants for a grand total of $130,000. One person received $100,000 and the other two were gifted $15,000 each.

Kaleb Gebrewold – $15,000

USA Today reports that Sia gifted Kaleb with a $15,000 prize!

Jake O’Kane – $15,000

USA Today reports that Sia gifted Jake with a $15,000 prize!

Katurah Topps – $100,000

USA Today reports that Katurah, who made it to the final four, was Sia‘s ultimate grand prize winner with a $100,000 prize.

