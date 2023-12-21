Olivia Wilde Spotted Out With Longtime Collaborator Bryn Mooser Ahead of New Project

Olivia Wilde is spending some time with longtime collaborator Bryn Mooser.

The 39-year-old actor and director was spotted out with Bryn, who is the head of the film production company XTR, on Tuesday (December 19) in Los Angeles.

Photos from the outing were obtained by ET. In them, Olivia looked chic in a long gray coat while Bryn, 44, opted for a leather jacket.

Their meetup comes amid an exciting new collaboration!

Olivia is set to link up with Bryn while working on her next directing project, which will be her first documentary. It’s about the “storied, star-filled history of one of the world’s most iconic 1970s music venues,” according to Variety, who broke the news in late 2022.

This will not be the first time that they have worked together. In fact, their history can be traced back to a collaboration in 2010 after a tragic earthquake in Haiti.

