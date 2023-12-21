Vin Diesel Responds to Sexual Assault Claims, Lawyer Says 'Clear Evidence' Refutes the Allegations

Vin Diesel was just accused of sexual assault by a former assistant and now the actor is denying the allegations.

The Fast & Furious actor is being sued by a woman who says she worked for Vin for two weeks while he was filming Fast Five in Atlanta in 2010.

The woman claims that she was fired from her job after she tried to thwart Vin‘s advances in his hotel suite. She says that he molested her and then was let go from her job hours later.

Now, Vin‘s lawyer has released a statement in response to the allegations.

“Let me be very clear Vin Diesel categorically denies this claim in its entirety. This is the first he has ever heard about this more than 13-year-old claim made by a purportedly nine-day employee,” his attorney Bryan Freedman told Deadline. “There is clear evidence which completely refutes these outlandish allegations.”

The lawsuit includes a lot of details about what happened on the night the woman was allegedly assaulted.