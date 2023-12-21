Amanda Bynes Announces Podcast Is Ending For Good, Reveals New Job Path to Focus On

Amanda Bynes stepped out for an iced latte at Starbucks run on Wednesday (December 20) in Los Angeles.

The 37-year-old former actress made sure to wear a pink top on the mid-week day, as is custom thanks to the movie Mean Girls.

The next day, Amanda took to her Instagram story to share another new update on her podcast, Amanda Bynes and Paul Sieminski: Podcast.

Find out what she shared inside…

After going back and forth on pausing and resuming her podcast after just one episode, Amanda has decided to end the podcast altogether.

“The 1st episode of my podcast did really well.. I was actually surprised and of course was going to keep going after friends encouraged me to..” she started out her message on her Instagram story.

She then revealed that she has another new career path that she would like to focus on instead.

“After thinking about it, though, I would rather get my manicurist license and have a consistent job,” she wrote. “I’m going to follow that path instead. Thank you for following my journey!”

Amanda first revealed that the podcast was going to be paused on Monday (December 18), then after thinking about it overnight, she said the next day that it would be resuming.