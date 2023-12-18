Amanda Bynes Pauses New Podcast After One Episode, Reason Why Revealed

Amanda Bynes is pausing her new podcast after just one episode.

The 37-year-old former actress confirmed that she is pausing her new podcast, Amanda Bynes and Paul Sieminski: Podcast” on Spotify, even though it was “doing very well and the response has been great.”

In a video message posted to social media, Amanda explained her reasoning why.

According to the former The Amanda Show star, she is waiting for higher caliber guests to be booked on the show – namely Jack Harlow, Post Malone, or Drake.

She said that the podcast could return if they manage to book that type of guest moving forward.

She ended by thanking everyone for watching the one episode she hosted with her friend Paul Sieminski on December 9, in which they spoke with Amanda‘s longtime friend, LA-based tattoo artist Dahlia Moth.

Amanda has struggled with mental health issues and was placed in a conservatorship in 2013. In 2022, Amanda was released from the conservatorship.

She recently revealed what plastic surgery she’s had done.