'Stranger Things' Fan Theory About How Series Will End Has Been Officially Debunked

The Duffer brothers just shot down a prevailing fan theory about how Stranger Things could be ending.

There is one theory that has been circulating that the end will actually reveal that the main characters were actually just playing a very elaborate game of Dungeons and Dragons and it was all a fantasy.

Keep reading to find out more…

When asked about the theory, Matt told Metro, “No.”

Ross then added, “That would be the equivalent of, ‘That’s all a dream.’” No, I assure you that is not how we’re going to end the show. We’ve known where we’ve been going for a while. And we feel comfortable with it; hopefully, it satisfies everyone. We’ll see.”

Find out which Stranger Things star is presumably exiting the hit show ahead of season five.

