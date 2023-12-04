Mon, 04 December 2023 at 2:00 pm
'Stranger Things' Season 5 Cast: 14 Confirmed to Return, 1 Presumably Exits, & 1 Major Star's Fate Is Unknown
Fans are eagerly awaiting season 5 of Stranger Things, and new information has come in about what we can expect in terms of returning cast members.
Season four debuted in two parts in 2022, and because of the writers’ and actors’ strikes, filming on season five was delayed. We can only imagine that filming will begin as soon as possible for the fifth season.
Keep reading to see what we learned about returning and departing cast members…
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Netflix Posted to: Brett Gelman, Caleb McLaughlin, Charlie Heaton, David Harbour, EG, Extended, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Jamie Campbell Bower, Joe Keery, Joseph Quinn, Maya Hawke, Millie Bobby Brown, Natalia Dyer, Noah Schnapp, Priah Ferguson, Sadie Sink, Slideshow, Stranger Things, Winona Ryder