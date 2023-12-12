Amanda Bynes Reveals the Plastic Surgery Procedure She's Had Done

Amanda Bynes is revealing the plastic surgery procedure she had done.

The 37-year-old former child star saw some stories about her “new look” online and decided to address these headlines head on.

“So I saw a couple of stories online that say I have a new look and I was never open about this before but I actually had blepharoplasty surgery. I don’t have those skinfolds anymore — it was one of the best things I could have ever done for my self-confidence and it made me feel a lot better in my skin,” she said in the TikTok video.

“I feel a lot better now about myself, and I’m so glad I had the blepharoplasty surgery. It was one of the greatest things I could’ve ever done,” she shared.

The Mayo Clinic says the procedure “removes excess skin from the eyelids. With age, eyelids stretch, and the muscles supporting them weaken. As a result, excess skin and fat can gather above and below your eyelids. This can cause sagging eyebrows, droopy upper lids and bags under the eyes.”

At the time of this posting, the clip has been liked over 100,000 times.

