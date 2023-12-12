Top Stories
'Bridgerton' Season 3 Gets Netflix Premiere Dates, Cast Shakeup News Upsets Fans as 1 Major Star Departs

'Bridgerton' Season 3 Gets Netflix Premiere Dates, Cast Shakeup News Upsets Fans as 1 Major Star Departs

Google Reveals the Top 10 Most Searched Movies in 2023

Google Reveals the Top 10 Most Searched Movies in 2023

Gen V's Marco Pigossi Goes Shirtless for Steamy Beach Scene with Ciara Bravo (Photos)

Gen V's Marco Pigossi Goes Shirtless for Steamy Beach Scene with Ciara Bravo (Photos)

Every Highlight from Emma Stone's 'SmartLess' Podcast Interview, Including Her Spice Girls Meeting &amp; Dyeing Her Hair

Every Highlight from Emma Stone's 'SmartLess' Podcast Interview, Including Her Spice Girls Meeting & Dyeing Her Hair

Tue, 12 December 2023 at 8:37 am

Amanda Bynes Reveals the Plastic Surgery Procedure She's Had Done

Amanda Bynes Reveals the Plastic Surgery Procedure She's Had Done

Amanda Bynes is revealing the plastic surgery procedure she had done.

The 37-year-old former child star saw some stories about her “new look” online and decided to address these headlines head on.

Keep reading to find out more…

“So I saw a couple of stories online that say I have a new look and I was never open about this before but I actually had blepharoplasty surgery. I don’t have those skinfolds anymore — it was one of the best things I could have ever done for my self-confidence and it made me feel a lot better in my skin,” she said in the TikTok video.

“I feel a lot better now about myself, and I’m so glad I had the blepharoplasty surgery. It was one of the greatest things I could’ve ever done,” she shared.

The Mayo Clinic says the procedure “removes excess skin from the eyelids. With age, eyelids stretch, and the muscles supporting them weaken. As a result, excess skin and fat can gather above and below your eyelids. This can cause sagging eyebrows, droopy upper lids and bags under the eyes.”

At the time of this posting, the clip has been liked over 100,000 times.

Find out about Amanda‘s new job!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Amanda Bynes, Plastic Surgery

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images