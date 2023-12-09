Amanda Bynes Gets Back to Work By Launching New Podcast

Amanda Bynes has returned to the public eye with an exciting new gig.

The 37-year-old Nickelodeon star linked up with her friend Paul Sieminski to launch a new podcast!

The first episode of the aptly titled Amanda Bynes & Paul Sieminski: The Podcast premiered on Friday (December 8), and it offered some insight regarding what to expect of Amanda‘s latest creative venture.

For the first episode of the podcast, Amanda put her journalist skills to use and interviewed tattoo artist and model Dahlia Moth.

So far, we haven’t gotten any personal revelations from the former child star, but she noted that she hopes to see the podcast grow as they focus on it more. Expect the first few episodes to include interviews with Amanda and Paul‘s friends. However, she expressed hope for the project to go “mainstream” and provide opportunities for celebrity interviews in the future.

Just over a year ago, Amanda revealed that she was also going to cosmetology school.

Earlier this year, she was supposed to make her first public appearance in years at ’90s Con, but it was cancelled at the last minute. In July, she checked into an inpatient mental health center to receive treatment.

We’re so happy that she seems to be doing better now!

Press play on the first episode of Amanda Bynes’ podcast below…