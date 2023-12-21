Robert Pattinson & Suki Waterhouse are Engaged & 'Want to Be Married,' According to Sources

It appears that the engagement rumors about Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse are indeed true!

The couple has been together since 2018, and they confirmed that they are expecting their first child together in November. Fans started wondering if they were also ready to say “I do” after Suki was spotted wearing a ring.

Sources have since confirmed that they are in fact engaged.

Read more about Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse’s engagement…

“They are engaged. They both want to be married. It’s important for them,” a source confirmed to People. Neither Robert nor Suki‘s team confirmed the news to the outlet.

The source continued, adding, “He’s so ready. His relationship with Suki is incredible. He feels very lucky.” They said that Suki had “special glow” and “seems very happy,” too.

Robert and Suki made their first joint appearance after announcing their pregnancy earlier this month when attending a screening of Emma Stone‘s movie Poor Things. They were joined by Taylor Swift at a star-studded afterparty, and we’ve got so many pics!