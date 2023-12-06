Top Stories
Wed, 06 December 2023 at 11:37 pm

Robert Pattinson & Suki Waterhouse Join Taylor Swift at 'Poor Things' Afterparty, Made First Joint Appearance Since Pregnancy Reveal

Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse are making their first joint public appearance since announcing that they were expecting their first child together, and they did so with Taylor Swift!

Suki, 31, confirmed that she was pregnant while onstage at a festival in mid-November. She made her pregnant red carpet debut and cradled her baby bump solo at the 2023 Fashion Awards earlier this week.

On Wednesday (December 6), she was joined by Robert for a night out at Avra in New York City, where they attended an afterparty celebrating the premiere of Emma Stone‘s new movie Poor Things.

The mom-to-be showed off her baby bump in a long sheer shirt, which she paired with white pants and a bulky black jacket. Robert also donned a black jacket, which popped against his red plaid checked button-up shirt.

Taylor opted for head-to-toe black. She showed off her look at the movie’s premiere, which was hosted at DGA Theater.

Did you know that six other Twilight stars have become parents?!

