Top Stories
10 Biggest Revelations in Amy Robach &amp; T.J. Holmes' Debut Podcast, Including Response to Cheating Allegations &amp; Amy's 'Terrifying' Welfare Check on T.J.

10 Biggest Revelations in Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes' Debut Podcast, Including Response to Cheating Allegations & Amy's 'Terrifying' Welfare Check on T.J.

IMDb's Top 10 Most Popular Stars of 2023 Revealed (&amp; the Number 1 Celeb on This List Is a Massive Fan Favorite!)

IMDb's Top 10 Most Popular Stars of 2023 Revealed (& the Number 1 Celeb on This List Is a Massive Fan Favorite!)

Best Dressed at The Fashion Awards 2023: Top 15 Red Carpet Looks from London Event

Best Dressed at The Fashion Awards 2023: Top 15 Red Carpet Looks from London Event

Critics Choice Awards 2024 Television Nominations - Full List of Nominees Revealed!

Critics Choice Awards 2024 Television Nominations - Full List of Nominees Revealed!

Tue, 05 December 2023 at 8:57 pm

Suki Waterhouse Cradles Baby Bump at The Fashion Awards 2023

Suki Waterhouse Cradles Baby Bump at The Fashion Awards 2023

Suki Waterhouse is showing off her growing baby bump!

The 31-year-old pregnant actress and singer stepped out on the red carpet at the 2023 The Fashion Awards on Monday evening (December 4) at Royal Albert Hall in London.

This marks Suki‘s first red carpet appearance since she announced she was expecting her first child with beau Robert Pattinson at a concert in Mexico a few weeks ago.

A source recently opened up about the expecting parents and their excitement for the baby.

“[Robert] and Suki are very serious and have been. A baby coming is an absolute joy for them,” the source told People. “They are thrilled beyond words.”

“They are ready for a child, and looking forward to becoming parents. Even though they are both professionals who work a great deal, this is something they want,” another source added. “They know their lives will change, and they are excited.”

FYI: Suki is wearing an H&M Studio dress with Aquazzura heels.

Browse through the gallery to see more photos of Suki Waterhouse cradling her baby bump…
Just Jared on Facebook
suki waterhouse cradles growing baby bump at fashion awards 2023 01
suki waterhouse cradles growing baby bump at fashion awards 2023 02
suki waterhouse cradles growing baby bump at fashion awards 2023 03
suki waterhouse cradles growing baby bump at fashion awards 2023 04
suki waterhouse cradles growing baby bump at fashion awards 2023 05
suki waterhouse cradles growing baby bump at fashion awards 2023 06
suki waterhouse cradles growing baby bump at fashion awards 2023 07
suki waterhouse cradles growing baby bump at fashion awards 2023 08
suki waterhouse cradles growing baby bump at fashion awards 2023 09
suki waterhouse cradles growing baby bump at fashion awards 2023 10
suki waterhouse cradles growing baby bump at fashion awards 2023 11
suki waterhouse cradles growing baby bump at fashion awards 2023 12
suki waterhouse cradles growing baby bump at fashion awards 2023 13
suki waterhouse cradles growing baby bump at fashion awards 2023 14
suki waterhouse cradles growing baby bump at fashion awards 2023 15
suki waterhouse cradles growing baby bump at fashion awards 2023 16
suki waterhouse cradles growing baby bump at fashion awards 2023 17
suki waterhouse cradles growing baby bump at fashion awards 2023 18
suki waterhouse cradles growing baby bump at fashion awards 2023 19
suki waterhouse cradles growing baby bump at fashion awards 2023 20

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Pregnant, Pregnant Celebrities, Suki Waterhouse

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images