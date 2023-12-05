Suki Waterhouse Cradles Baby Bump at The Fashion Awards 2023

Suki Waterhouse is showing off her growing baby bump!

The 31-year-old pregnant actress and singer stepped out on the red carpet at the 2023 The Fashion Awards on Monday evening (December 4) at Royal Albert Hall in London.

This marks Suki‘s first red carpet appearance since she announced she was expecting her first child with beau Robert Pattinson at a concert in Mexico a few weeks ago.

A source recently opened up about the expecting parents and their excitement for the baby.

“[Robert] and Suki are very serious and have been. A baby coming is an absolute joy for them,” the source told People. “They are thrilled beyond words.”

“They are ready for a child, and looking forward to becoming parents. Even though they are both professionals who work a great deal, this is something they want,” another source added. “They know their lives will change, and they are excited.”

FYI: Suki is wearing an H&M Studio dress with Aquazzura heels.

Browse through the gallery to see more photos of Suki Waterhouse cradling her baby bump…