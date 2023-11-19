Suki Waterhouse Confirms She's Pregnant, Expecting First Child with Robert Pattinson! (Video)

Suki Waterhouse has confirmed that she’s pregnant and expecting her first child with longtime love Robert Pattinson!

The 31-year-old singer and actress revealed the happy news while performing at the Corona Capital Festival on Sunday (November 19) in Mexico City, Mexico.

Suki was wearing a sparkly dress that showed off her baby bump and she joked that she was wearing the sparkles to distract from her growing bump.

“I’m extra sparkly today because I thought it might distract you from something else that’s going on,” Suki said while opening up her coat to show off her bump.

She jokingly added, “I’m not sure if it’s working.”

The video below was captured by MTV Latin America.

Suki has been dating Robert, 37, since 2018 and they moved in together earlier this year. She talked about the process of moving in with him during an interview recently.

Pregnancy rumors have been floating around for weeks after Suki was seen with a noticeable bump and now the rumors have been confirmed!

